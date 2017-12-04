Holly Meets Baby Sunday As Ferne McCann Opens Up About Turbulent Pregnancy

By Alice Westoby

The TOWIE star brought her newborn along to the This Morning studio to meet Holly and Phil.

It feels like everyone is rooting for TOWIE star Ferne McCann and rightly so after the year she's had.

She found love with ex-fiance Arthur Collins only for him to be charged with his part in an acid attack in East London within hours of finding out she was pregnant with his child.

But Ferne has shown she's made of strong stuff and headed to This Morning with her little bundle of joy, Sunday, to chat with Holly and Phil about the tough past few months

She credited her daughter Sunday with getting her through the tough times explaining "It has been a turbulent seven months for me...but I had something to look forward to".

Evening All From My Little Munchkin A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) onDec 3, 2017 at 10:27am PST

"That was my focus. I could always focus on the fact that I'm pregnant and I'm going to welcome Sunday into my life".

Holly explained that people were worried that with the problems going on in her life that she would be stressed while pregnant but Ferne stoically explained "I need to focus on keeping healthy and not being stressed".

After they'd finished their chat Phil asked "Shall we meet her?" before Ferne's mum brought baby Sunday out into the studio for a cuddle with Holly.

Ferne's new TV show Ferne McCanne: First Time Mum will air on ITVBe next week and will let us into Ferne's pregnancy journey right up to the birth of baby Sunday.