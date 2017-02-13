The Duchess Of Cambridge Crowned Best Dressed At The BAFTA

The Duchess of Cambridge stole the show on the red carpet at the BAFTAs. However, we can't say the same for all of the dresses...

Emma Stone, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep all took to the red carpet for the BAFTAs 2017, but all eyes were on the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate Middleton looked as if she had stepped right out of Hollywood in an exquisite McQueen gown.



Picture | PA

Pairing her daring off-the-shoulder ball gown with her signature box clutch bag, the Duchess accompanied her husband Prince William down the red carpet after a short drive from their nearby home in Kensington Palace.

The Duke of Cambridge has been president of BAFTA since 2010, and despite supporting the academy's charitable activities, this was the first time that they attended the ceremony together.



The dapper Prince may have presented comedian Mel Brooks with the fellowship award, it was his wife's floral gown that stole the show.

However, we wish we could say the same for all of the gowns and tuxedos worn by the stars. Whilst there were some absolute hits, like Emma Stone's dress and trouser number, there were some who didn't quite hit the mark, such as Anya Taylor-Joy's poofy, layered dress.

What we loved:

Emily Blunt



Nicole Kidman



Hugh Grant and girlfriend Anna Eberstein



Emma Stone



Dev Patel



JK Rowling



What we didn't love: