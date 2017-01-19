The Bonkers Things You Missed At The People's Choice Awards 2017

Incase you didn't stay up late to catch the People's Choice Awards live, here's everything that you missed.

The People's Choice Awards is the only ceremony in Hollywood that honours the stars purely on votes from the public.

The 2017 People’s Choice Awards aired Wednesday night. We saw the celebrities get dolled up and let their hair down to party. There were jokes, dresses and behind the scenes gossip. Here's everything that you missed.

Joe McHale kicked off with a pushchair of eight babies and a lame Brangelina joke

To open the show, host Joe McHale's strolled on to the stage pushing a pushchair of eight of the most adorable babies imaginable. Whilst babies are always a hit, he also used them as the punch line to an awkward Brad Pitt/Angelina Jolie divorce joke. Not cool.

Ellen Degeneres spoke about mashed potato in her acceptance speech

The 58-year-old comedian may have made history as she picked up three gongs at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, bringing her total up to 20, but she still made the audience laugh by talking about mashed potato in her acceptance speech.

As Justin Timberlake presented Ellen with her award, she made a speech in typical Ellen humour.

She said: "Wow, thank you very very much and Justin, you are very underdressed. You know I was driving here tonight on the 101, filled with people; I got here like seconds before it started and I was thinking, I love mashed potatoes. Don’t you love mashed potatoes? I should have them more often, especially when they’re creamy and have no lumps in them."

Blake Lively tells fans to back off from husband Ryan Reynolds!

The 29-year-old actress picked up an award for Favourite Dramatic Movie Actress, and she gave a kick ass speech about girl power. And to lighten the mood, she ended her speech with a warning to fans of her husband: "And thank you to my husband. You can't have him, he's mine!"

To be honest Blake, if we were married to Ryan Reynolds we'd probably has this put on a t-shirt.

Melissa McCarthy talks about a fistfight with Kristen Wiig

Okay, so they didn't actually get into a fistfight, but that didn't stop the hilarious Melissa McCarthy bringing it up in her acceptance speech. She also told the crowd that Kristen Bell and Rebel Wilson slashed her tyres. Of course, it was a joke and it made for a very amusing speech.

Fifth Harmony performed for the first times as a quartet

Camila Cabello recently left the group in a messy break up but the rest of the band, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui have vowed to continue as a foursome. They picked up an award for Favourite Group and totally owned the stage. It was a beautiful performance.

'I love you, and go to bed': Justin Timberlake sends sweet message to son Silas



The singer and actor picked up two awards last night, one for Favourite Male Artist and Favourite Song for his smash hit Can't Stop the Feeling. In his acceptance speech he thanked his wife, actress Jessica Biel and he told their 21-month-old son, Silas, to go to bed! Ha!

