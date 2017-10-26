JK Rowling's FIRST EVER Harry Potter Transcript Has Finally Been Revealed

The short pitch, written 20 years ago, was rejected by 12 publishers before finally being made into one of the world's best selling fictional book series.

It’s hard to believe J.K Rowling got rejected by 12 publishers before finally bringing her Harry Potter world to fruition - they must be kicking themselves now!

The famed author may have gone on to sell over 65 million books worldwide but her hopes of having a bestselling novel rested one a small pitch.

For the first time ever, fans of the Potter universe have finally been able to see Rowling’s first letter featuring a small extract from the book written in a bid to snag a publishing deal twenty years ago.

While Harry Potter fans are sure to know every bit of the story (who could forget?!) Rowling’s pitch makes for a fabulous trip down memory lane.

The transcript reads:

The Dursleys’ greatest fear is that Harry will discover the truth about himself, so when letters start arriving for him near his eleventh birthday, he isn’t allowed to read them.

However, the Dursleys aren’t dealing with an ordinary postman, and at midnight on Harry’s birthday the gigantic Rubeus Hagrid breaks down the door to make sure Harry gets to read his post at last.

Ignoring the horrified Dursleys, Hagrid informs Harry that he is a wizard, and the letter he gives Harry explains that he is expected at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in a month’s time.

To the Dursleys’ fury, Hagrid also reveals the truth about Harry’s past. Harry did not receive the scar on his forehead in a car-crash; it is really the mark of the great dark sorcerer Voldemort, who killed Harry’s mother and father but mysteriously couldn’t kill him, even though he was a baby at the time.

Harry is famous among the witches and wizards who live in secret all over the country because Harry’s miraculous survival marked Voldemort’s downfall.

So Harry, who has never had friends or family worth the name, sets off for a new life in the wizarding world. He takes a trip to London with Hagrid to buy his Hogwarts equipment (robes, wand, cauldron, beginners’ draft and potion kit) and shortly afterwards, sets off for Hogwarts from Kings Cross Station (platform nine and three quarters) to follow in his parents’ footsteps.