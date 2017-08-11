A TV Adaptation Of This J.K Rowling Book Is Hitting Screens Next Month

But this time we're not talking movie magic but a small screen thriller instead.

J.K Rowling is no stranger to having her page turning work adapted for the screen but this time it's not her magical works that are the subject.

After writing the Harry Potter books, Rowling took a trip into the world of writing crime novels under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith and it is her first book under that name - The Cuckoo's Calling - that is getting the TV drama treatment.

The book will be adapted by the BBC as part of a three part series called Strike based around the detective protagonist of Rowling's series of novels, Cormoran Strike.

The Strike series is here. #TheCuckoosCalling . Based on a novel by @jk_rowling , writing as Robert Galbraith. Starts Sunday 27th August. 9pm. pic.twitter.com/4GtpVzpBRw — BBC One (@BBCOne) August 10, 2017

The first in the series, Strike: The Cuckoo's Calling will air on BBC One on the 27th August and will be followed by more episodes.

And in the starring role of Detective Strike is Tom Burke who you may recognise from another BBC series, The Musketeers.

The series will follow the brooding detective as he endeavours to crack the case of the supposed suicide of a supermodel called Lula Landry that soon turns into a complicated web of conspiracies.

Eastenders star Elarica Gallacher will be taking on the role of doomed model Lula while Taboo's Leo Bill plays her brother John Bristow.

The other parts in the tale will be called Strike: The Silkworm and Strike: Career of Evil and will follow the anticipated success of the first episode which the BBC has described as an "event drama".