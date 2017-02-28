Kim Woodburn Is Writing A Filthy Novel To Rival 'Fifty Shades Of Grey'

JK Rowling Shows Her Wicked Side With Teasing Fantastic Beasts Sequel Tweet!
It's official JK Rowling has written the script for the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel... but this Tweet just makes us want to scream!
The former How Clean Is Your House star is writing a dirty book to give E. L. James' Fifty Shades series a run for her money.
Kim Woodburn is planning on penning an erotic novel to rival 'Fifty Shades of Grey'.
The 'Celebrity Big Brother' star hasn't released a tome since 2006's 'Unbeaten', which documents her brutal childhood, but after a stint in the Channel 5 show's famous abode she has been inspired to put pen to paper and write a "mucky book", which she joked she'd name 'There's Nothing Dirty In A Clean Bit of Filth'.
Speaking to The Sun newspaper, she shared: "I'm 50 shades of Filth! I'm thinking of writing a mucky book and I would call it 'There's Nothing Dirty In A Clean Bit of Filth!'"
Explaining her love for murder mystery, royal autobiographies and her dismay that Prince Charles married the late Princess Diana, she added: "Since I was a small girl I read real murder books. I swear to god it's my bit of naughty.
“Also, royalty I have every book. Diana, you know she made a big impression in life, didn’t she? I have mixed emotion. I think Prince Charles should never have married her. He was always in love with Camilla Parker-Bowles.”
Whilst in the 'CBB' house, Kim quipped that she wanted to work on a sex line after the show.
The 'How Clean is Your House?' star - who has found herself embroiled in a series of blazing rows with other celebrity contestants on the show - admitted she'd be open to the idea of getting frisky on the phone if her work starts to dry up.
After knocking back a number of alcoholic beverages, Nicola McLean - who used to be a glamour model - told her part-time enemy: "You'd do really well on the sex line."
Kim, 74, replied: "If television work doesn't come in after this I'll be on the b****y sex line!"
And Bianca Gascoigne - who is a glamour model and works as a manager at a strip club in London - said she thinks Kim would be "brilliant" because "some men like that dominatrix type of sound."
