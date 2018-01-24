This Star Hilariously Gate Crashed Holly And Phil's NTA Acceptance Speech

Holly And Phil NTA Gatecrasher

The cheeky presenter snuck onstage during the evening and left fans at home laughing.

Bradley Walsh was up for a few nominations at last night's National Television Awards including Best Daytime Programme for his work on The Chase and the coveted Best Presenter title.

Sadly the host didn't manage to bag any awards last night but that didn't stop him sneaking up onto the stage!

 

When This Morning beat The Chase to the Best Daytime Programme accolade he wasted no time in cheekily blending into the ITV morning show's crew and getting up onto the stage.

Read More: 'The Chase' Host Bradley Walsh Left In Hysterics After Asking THIS Rude Question

But his antics didn't go unnoticed as fans at home were left in bits by his hilarious stunt...

He managed to make it onto the stage undetected at first but it wasn't long before Holly Willoughby spotted him mid acceptance speech. 

She said: 'Bradley Walsh! What the devil?!" Thankfully the This Morning presenter saw the funny side and played along with his prank saying: "Bradley Walsh is our new doctor, he is taking over sexual health so if anybody has an issue come and speak to Dr Brad".

Maybe better luck next year Bradley!

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Will Young Strictly

Will Young Is Making A BIG Return To The Ballroom!

Ant and Dec funny

Ant and Dec Mock Rivals As New Saturday Night Takeaway Sketch Is Revealed
Eamonn Holmes Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes Reveals Why He Was Absent From NTA's In Heartwarming Video
Ant McParltin NTA's speech

Ant McPartlin Breaks Down During NTA's Speech After 'A Tough Twelve Months'
Peter Andre baby Theo

Peter Andre Melts Hearts With This Video Of His Baby’s First Steps