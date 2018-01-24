This Star Hilariously Gate Crashed Holly And Phil's NTA Acceptance Speech

The cheeky presenter snuck onstage during the evening and left fans at home laughing.

Bradley Walsh was up for a few nominations at last night's National Television Awards including Best Daytime Programme for his work on The Chase and the coveted Best Presenter title.

Sadly the host didn't manage to bag any awards last night but that didn't stop him sneaking up onto the stage!

When This Morning beat The Chase to the Best Daytime Programme accolade he wasted no time in cheekily blending into the ITV morning show's crew and getting up onto the stage.

But his antics didn't go unnoticed as fans at home were left in bits by his hilarious stunt...

BRADLEY WALSH WENT ON STAGE WITH HOLLY AND PHILL AHAHAHA — lewis aitken (@lxwissss) January 23, 2018

love bradley walsh's attitude... my show didn't win but i'll get up on stage anyway #NTAs — bryony (@bryonycdc) January 23, 2018

He managed to make it onto the stage undetected at first but it wasn't long before Holly Willoughby spotted him mid acceptance speech.

She said: 'Bradley Walsh! What the devil?!" Thankfully the This Morning presenter saw the funny side and played along with his prank saying: "Bradley Walsh is our new doctor, he is taking over sexual health so if anybody has an issue come and speak to Dr Brad".

Maybe better luck next year Bradley!