Is This The Real Reason Brendan Cole Got Axed From Strictly?

By Alice Westoby

Apparently Strictly bosses gave Brendan the boot based on his behaviour on set.

When the news broke yesterday the Brendan Cole had been axed from Strictly Come Dancing by the BBC fans of the show were understandably shocked.

The professional dancer has starred in the show since the first series and after fifteen years is the only original star still standing along with fan favourite, Anton Du Beke.

He told Lorraine the Beeb's reasons for the decision were 'editorial' but he was visibly upset by the news.

However today it has emerged that the decision has come down to Brendan's behaviour during filming and bosses have apparently lost patience with his antics.

An anonymous source revealed to The Sun: "Brendan’s ego and his attitude became too much to handle and in reality that’s why he’s gone. He brought it upon himself."

“By the end he was almost universally hated by staff on the show because he had become so bitter and difficult to work with."

Brendan dancing with celebrity partner, singer Anastacia | Picture: BBC

His charm from the earlier series has apparently gone missing as time has gone on and there have been reports that junior members of staff were even worried to talk to him in case he snapped.

Fans of the show will be sad to see him go but it sounds like many members of the Strictly team won't be sad to see the back of him if The Sun's reports are true.

It just goes to show, everyone is replaceable!