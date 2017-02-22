When Are The Brit Awards And How Can I Watch It? Everything You Need To Know

From interrupting winner's speeches to falling over after a dancer stands on your cape (we're looking at you Madonna), the Brits have seen it all. Whether 2017 Brit Awards will follow suit remains to be seen.

Here's everything you need to know about the Brit Awards 2017 from when it's on TV to who's performing.

Read more: These Are The Most Memorable Moments From BRIT History!

What time are the Brits on TV?

The Brits will be live on ITV on Wednesday 22 February from 7.30pm.

You'll be able to catch the red carpet coverage on ITV2 from 6.30pm - 7.30pm and then backstage cover from 10pm to 11pm.

Who's hosting the Brits this year?

Unfortunately, Michael Bublé pulled out of hosting the award ceremony after his son was diagnosed with live cancer.

However, Heart's Emma Willis and Dermot O'Leary have stepped up to the plate.

When it was announced, Emma said: "Every part of me sends so much love and all the best wishes in the world to Michael and his family at such a difficult time.

"I’m a huge fan of his and I would have relished watching him present the Brits. I know everyone involved wants to make the best show possible and I hope we do him proud."

Who's nominated?

David Bowie is up for two posthumous awards this year, meanwhile Little Mix are up for three a piece.

Check out the full list of nominations here .

Robbie Williams will be awarded the Brit Icon.

Can I vote for the winner?

This year, fans could vote for the Best British Video and Best British Breakthrough Act. However, Voting closed on the 17th February.

Who's performing?

If you're going to be tuning in then you're in for a corker. The full line-up has now been confirmed with performances from Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, The 1975, Little Mix, Emeli Sandé and Skepta.

Brit Icon Robbie Williams will also be performing.