Brooklyn Beckham Has Just Got A Classy Tattoo Tribute To His Dad And Sister!

The 18-year-old recently got inked in honour of his footballer father.

Brooklyn Beckham didn't wait long after turning eighteen to get his first tattoo but the apple doesn't fall far from the tree!

His dad David Beckham is known for this huge number of tattoos covering his toned torso so we're not surprised at all that Brooklyn has already followed in his father's footsteps.

His tattoos include one of his chest that says 'Mama's Boy', one on his foot that said 'Made in England' which he received a fair amount of backlash for amongst other arty etchings splashed across his body.

But his most recent bit of ink is a tribute to his dad's prestigious football career as he has just had a number '7' tattooed on the little finger of his left hand.

The tatt gives a nod to David's shirt number throughout his illustrious career when playing for both Manchester United and England. However, the number is also the middle name of his six year old younger sister, Harper Seven Beckham.

To recap the highlights of David's incredibly successful football career, whilst wearing a number 7 shirt he won six Premier League titles, the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

During the 13 years he wore the number for the national football team he racked up 115 caps, sixteen goals and played for his country at five major international tournaments.

We love how subtle but meaningful this tattoo tribute is!