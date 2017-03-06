Bros have been forced to scrap half the dates of their comeback tour.

The legendary pop duo - comprised of Matt and Luke Goss - excited fans last year when they revealed they would play a series of gigs across the UK in the summer following 24 years away from the music scene, but they have now axed their concerts in Newcastle, Glasgow, Nottingham and Birmingham for "logistical reasons".

Bros back in the 80s. Picture | REX

The pair remained tight-lipped on the reason for their cancellation in an official statement, but offered their "sincere apologies" to their disappointed fans.

The statement said: "Due to logistical circumstances beyond their control, it is with sincere regret that Bros have been forced to cancel four dates on their forthcoming UK tour. Matt and Luke Goss apologise to their fans for any disappointment.

"Concerts set for Nottingham August 23, Birmingham August 25, Newcastle August 26, and Glasgow August 27, will now not take place.

"All ticket holders for the cancelled shows will receive an automatic refund."



Picture | PA

Just three gigs, at London's The O2 on August 19 and 20, and Manchester Arena on August 22, will now form the tour.

Bros - which also originally included Craig Logan - were together from 1987 to 1992 and played 19 shows at Wembley back in their heyday, and were the youngest band to ever headline Wembley Stadium.

As well as 'When Will I Be Famous?', the group had hits with the likes of 'I Owe You Nothing' and released three studio albums, 'Push', 'The Time' and 'Changing Faces'.

They have since dropped three greatest hits records, with their final one, 'I Owe You Nothing - The Best of Bros', coming in February 2011.

Bros split in 1992 when their singles began to plunge in the charts and Luke called time on the group, which Matt has since admitted was "heart-breaking".

He previously said: "We felt we needed a break from each other. Luke to this day is still one of my best friends."

Matt, 48, has gone on to reinvent himself as a singer in Las Vegas, performing a residency at the city's Caesar's Palace.

Luke, 48, has forged a movie career which has seen him star in 'Blade 2', 'Hellboy 2' and TV mini-series 'Frankenstein'.

Their former band member Craig departed the group in 1989 and will not be returning for the reunion.