Caroline Flack calls off engagement to ‘cheating’ Andrew Brady after just three months

By Alice Westoby

Love Island host Caroline Flack has split ways from her Celebrity Big Brother beau.

Caroline Flack, 38, has ended her relationship with her fiancè Andrew Brady, 27 after she had reason to believe he was cheating on her.

The pair got engaged after only three months of dating and seemed incredibly loved up after sharing lots of cute photos of themselves on social media.

But sadly it wasn't to be and the Love Island host has called time on the relationship.

According to The Sun she believes he was unfaithful to her. She said: 'I really tried to help him and support him, but I feel he just used me. He's fame hungry.'

She was also said to be supporting Andrew financially during their relationship and now feels very used by him.





TO BE .... A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) onJun 30, 2018 at 8:38am PDT

Back in March she was contacted by a woman who claimed to have shared a kiss with Andrew at a nightclub but she stood by him through the drama.

However the apparently lies have got too much for her and so she has decided to distance herself and break up with him.

She said: "I’m sad to announce that Andrew and I have decided to part ways. Unfortunately it was not to be. I wish him all the best. At least there’s a Villa waiting for me. It’s back to the ol’ grafting."



