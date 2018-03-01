Proud Celeb Parents Snare Cute Snaps Of Their Kids World Book Day Outfits!

It's World Book Day! And here's what celebs have been dressing their kids as...

It's that time of year where children across the UK are encouraged to celebrate all things literary. Many little ones will be dressing up as their favourite world book day characters and heading to school - if it's not a snow day of course!

But even you are snowed in, then there's no excuse not to celebrate by hunkering down with the kids and a good story.

Many celebs have been taking to Instagram to share the adorable costumes they've dressed their children up in and here are some of the cutest...

Heart presenter Jenni Falconer's daughter Ella dressed as Alice from Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Carrol.

Heart presenter Rochelle Humes' daugher Alaia-Mai dressed as Poppy from Trolls.

Coleen Roooney's 8-year-old son Kai and his brother Klay, 4 both chose to dress as The BFG from the Roald Dahl book while two year old Kit dressed as Peter Pan.

Simon Thomas' son Ethan looks fab dressed as Peter Pan.

We hope even if your little one got snowed off school today they got a chance to strut their stuff in their outfit!