Helen Flanagan 'anxious' about giving birth... and baby is due today

By Naomi Berners

The Coronation Street actress is due to give birth to her second child today and admits she's very worried.

The Rosie Webster actress was eleven days late going into labour with two-year-old daughter Matilda - but waiting for baby number 2 is proving to be even more stressful for her.

Helen, who is engaged to professional footballer Scott Sinclair, 29, shared a sentimental post on her Instagram page that looked back on her in the delivery room with Matilda.

She added that the experience was a 'positive one', but that was mostly thanks to the midwife support that she received along the way.

Part of her Instagram caption read: "My birth with Matilda was I think all around a positive one.

"I had a slow labour from having contractions on the Saturday morning and then being induced on the Sunday evening and having Matilda on Monday morning.

"I ended up having an episiotomy with Matilda but I had the nicest, kindest most supportive midwide and I felt as labours go my pain was really managed. I had an epidural, gas and air and pethidine."

Looking ahead to her impending arrival, Helen openly admitted that she is nervous, but hopes that she can keep calmer the second time around.

She wrote: "I do feel anxious about my labour with my baby now but I’m hoping I’ll feel maybe a little bit calmer this time.

"For me I felt I worked myself up too much in my head about my labour so I am hoping I can try and focus my mind more.

"I think all women feel nervous about their labour as it’s only natural.

"Just hoping for the safe and healthy arrival of my baby girl and blessed to be able to carry two babies."

Helen and Scott first began dating in 2009, and briefly split in 2013 before rekindling their romance soon after.

At the time, Helen told The Sun: "We've had a few relationship breaks in the past, but we've been with each other since I was 19 and there's a strong bond that I just can't explain."

Scott popped the question to a unsuspecting Helen at Disneyland Paris in May this year, in a romantic gesture in front of the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The couple have not revealed any news as to whether they've set a date, but it’s likely they will hold off their nuptials until their future newborn is a little older.

