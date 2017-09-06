Cheryl Has Opened Up To This Morning About Becoming A Mum

6 September 2017, 07:40

Cheryl This Morning Interview

The new mum revealed all in an interview due to air on the show next week.

Cheryl Tweedy has been out of the spotlight for some time now after giving birth to her and Liam Payne's son, Bear Payne.

But it seems like the songbird is gearing up to jump back into the public eye as it was announced earlier in the week she is due to join Simon Cowell on the X Factor this year in the judges houses leg of the competition.

But it turns out we won't have to wait till then before she makes her first TV appearance as she has spilled the beans about motherhood to This Morning in a tell all interview that will air next week.

Cheryl's First TV Interview Teaser

00:23

Despite not making any TV appearances yet, Cheryl has stepped back into celeb life after her first public appearance over the weekend at charity football match Game 4 Grenfell to raise money for the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The brunette beauty was seen at the match along with fellow ex-Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts.

Read More: Cheryl WILL Return To X Factor Despite Being Replaced By Nicole Scherzinger

She glammed up for the event in some high waisted red trousers, Gucci belt and cropped white jumper that gave onlookers a peek at her impressively toned post-baby abs.

 

Cherola

A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) onSep 3, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

