Coleen Rooney’s Suprise Baby Shower Had The Most Bizarre Theme!

6 February 2018, 11:10

Coleen Rooney Baby Shower

The mum-to-be and wife of Wayne Rooney had this unconventional baby shower at the weekend.

One of the highlights of being a mummy-to-be has to be the baby shower!

What's better than spending some quality, relaxing time with friends and family while cooing over tiny clothes and shoes ready for your new little ones arrival.

Well Coleen Rooney's friends know exactly what type of baby shower she would like - and there was nothing relaxing about it.

They threw her a SPINNING themed pre-baby bash at Liverpool fitness hub, Rise Cycle Studio, and things looked pretty sweaty.

Coleen Rooney Spinning Baby Shower 

Coleen looked chuffed with her surprise bash! | Picture: Instagram

The studio shared some snaps of the spinning party onto their Instagram account alongside a caption which read: "Today we welcomed @coleen_rooney as we hosted her surprise baby shower!!".

Now that's certainly the most unique baby shower theme we've ever heard of, but it looked like they all had a great time and despite the fitness theme there was no shortage of cake at the bash.

Read More: Coleen Rooney Left Uncertain For The Future After A 'Difficult Year'

Coleen's new arrival, which she is expecting with footballer Wayne Rooney will be the couples fourth child. 

Despite having a tough time last year after Wayne was arrested for drink driving whilst in a car with another woman, it seems the couple are strong again and are looking forward to welcoming their new arrival.

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

James Middleton Survival Of The Fittest

Who Is James Middleton? Georgia Toffolo's Ex To Star In New Winter Love Island
Gemma Collins Celebs Go Dating

Gemma Collins Asks Most Awkward Question In THIS Epic First Date Fail
Bradley Walsh Carpool Karaoke

Bradley Walsh Did His Own Hilarious Carpool Karaoke

Ferne McCann and Sunday Instagram

Ferne McCann Unveils Incredible Post Baby Body 3 Months After Giving Birth

Doctor Foster series 2

Doctor Foster Creator Mike Bartlett Just Gave This BIG Series Three Tease