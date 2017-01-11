Could Amal Clooney Be Pregnant? This Recent Picture Has People Thinking So!

By Alice Westoby

A recent picture of Amal Clooney has set the rumour mill in motion that her and hubby George Clooney could be expecting...

George and Amal Clooney pregnancy rumours

Comments

On Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid set speculations alight that Amal Clooney might be expecting!

The pair came to the conclusion after seeing a picture of the 38-year-old human rights lawyer taken at a recent film screening in London.

George and Amal Clooney pregnancy rumours

Picture: Getty for Netflix

Amal, alongside her 55-year-old actor husband George Clooney was pictured in a baggy floral dress that is uncharacteristic of her usual style which is mostly tight fitting dresses and pencil skirts.

Read More: Piers Morgan CONFIRMS Susanna Reid Is 'Pregnant' With Twins

Entertainment host, Richard Arnold joined in the conversation too adding "It looks like a cheeky little baby bump under there. It could be the floaty frock or is it indeed a bit of wind?".

Well if it is true we'll certainly find out eventually!

George and Amal Clooney

Picture: Getty for Netflix

But whether the pregnancy rumours are true or not, one things for sure, she looked incredible!

 

Don't Miss! Latest Stories & Pics

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred location:

Go

On TV: 1990's Biggest Sellers!

12pm - 1pm

Watch heart TV

  • The Beautiful South A Little Time

    12:24

    iTunes

  • Roxette It Must Have Been Love

    12:20

    iTunes

  • MC Hammer U Can't Touch This

    12:16

    iTunes

  • Alannah Myles Black Velvet

    12:08

    iTunes

Pictures On Heart