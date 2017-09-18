Craig David Reveals He And Lorraine Kelly Once Partied Until The Wee Hours

18 September 2017, 15:27

Craig David and Lorraine Kelly Had A Big Night Out

The 'Fill Me In' singer shared an unlikely story about a wild night out with daytime TV host, Lorraine Kelly.

Craig David popped by the Heart studio recently to have a chat with our very own Sian Welby and she had a few questions for him about his unlikely friendship with daytime TV host Lorraine Kelly.

We love Lorraine! But we never expected to hear that she is buddies with the music legend so we couldn't wait to hear more.

Apparently the pair got close during a 60-mile trek through the Kenyan desert to raise money for charity and struck up quite the bond remaining contact ever since.

Craig David Had A Wild Night Out With Lorraine Kelly!

01:03

Craig explained since their adventure Lorraine has been to a few of his gigs and the wild night out in question happened at one in Spain.

Read More: Lorraine Kelly Reveals Her WORST Ever Guest!

He said: "Wow! Well to be honest she came with her daughter to one of my shows in Marbella"

“She came to the show, she was turning up and dancing like crazy and I was like Lorraine you need to come out more often because you are putting half these 21 year olds to shame”

It seems like despite Lorraine being a fan girl, the feeling is totally mutual from Craig who said he has "got so much love for Lorraine".

Aww, friendship goals!

Trending on Heart

X factor, duet, mum and daughter

Fans’ Plea Over X Factor’s Descendance Mum To Quit The Group Gets Results
Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins Revealed The Traumatic Truth Behind Why She Quit I'm A Celeb
Bradley Walsh laughing the chase

Bradley Walsh Reveals Those Rude Names On The Chase Aren't By Accident!

Cat Deeley Ant and Dec Asset

Ant and Dec's SM:TV Live Co-Host Cat Deeley Is Set To Return To UK Telly!

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Love Island Engagement asset

The First Love Island Engagement Has Already Happened!

Reverend Richard Coles Performs

Strictly Come Dancing Hopeful Reverend Richard Coles Wows Congregation With His Dance Moves
Emmy Awards 2017

Here's All The Big News From The Emmy's Including Nicole Kidman's Controversial Kiss!
The Apprentice Trailer 2017

The Apprentice's Trailer Gets An Interesting Makeover...And Alan Sugar Isn't Happy About It
Calum Best, Celebs Go Dating, Date, Model

Calum Best Fans Are Raging After Last Night's Celebs Go Dating