Disaster For Dancing On Ice As Contestant Drops Out Already!

The show hasn't even begun and already a contestant has had to pull out of the show...

After the teaser trailer for Dancing On Ice dropped this week we've been more excited than ever to have the winter talent show back on our screens.

But it seems as though disaster has struck before it's even begun with one celebrity having to pull out of the show already.

A devastated Monty Panesar, former England cricketer, has had to pull out of the show after a crash on the ice during a training session left him with a broken ankle.

A source revealed to The Sun's Dan Wootton: "Monty suffered a nasty fall during training and has badly injured his ankle. It's a quite serious fracture and he's out of the competition".

"He has been told there is no way he can be part of the new series which he is absolutely devastated about".

This is heartbreaking to hear, especially as the celebrities have already been working hard on the ice in preparation for the show to begin in 2018.

But every cloud has a silver lining and fans may be excited that as a result a familiar face is joining the show to take Monty's place.

Lemar Obika, who some may remember from talent show Fame Academy and his UK chart successs in the noughties, has reportedly been signed up to join the show.

He will potentially be joining already confirmed celebs including Love Island's Kem Cetinay, Great British Bake Off's Candice Brown and Bucks Fizz's Cheryl Baker.

Sending our best wishes to Monty for a speedy recovery!