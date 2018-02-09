Danielle Lloyd Fights Back Against Trolls Bullying Her Family

By Alice Westoby

The model and ex-WAG defended her family from internet trolls making horrible comments about her children.

The internet is in the most part a positive thing.

It allows us to stay in touch with friends and family, stay connected and share our lives online with our loved ones. But as always, there are those out there that ruin the online community and these are known as trolls.

Read More: Danielle Lloyd Divides Fans With Controversial Method For Ensuring A Baby Girl

Trolls are the source of most online hatred and lurk in the comments section on websites and social media pages typing hurtful comments and none are the target of these keyboard warriors more than celebs.

Danielle Lloyd recently took to Instagram to put her foot down and take a stand against these bullies who are consistently targeting her and her family.

The picture she uploaded were some cruel remarks in the comments section of a major news website who had written an article about her and her children.

In the caption alongside the photo she said: "Day in day out, I wake up to messages from people telling me that people on social media or the online papers are saying horrible things about me."

She explains that she has become used to it but now her children are involved she wants to stamp out these trolls for good.

A post shared by Official Danielle Lloyd (@missdlloyd) onFeb 3, 2018 at 12:10pm PST

She said: "Needless to say, we know who you bullies are - and your days of making fun of my children are numbered."

This is a reminder that if you do receive abuse online there are steps you can take to report the culprits to the websites concerned.

Social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter all have functionality that ables you to report people spreading hatred online.

If you want to educate your children on Cyberbullying websites such as Internet Matters and Bullying UK have great resources.