This Queen Vic Landlord Has Been Tipped For I'm A Celeb This Year!

The latest contestant tipped to be taking part in I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here is none other than this huge Eastenders star!

Summer is drawing to a close, autumn is on the way and before we know it it's the built up to the best few weeks of the year - Christmas? No! I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here of course!

And it hasn't taken long before the rumours have started flying around and we are pretty excited about this one.

The Daily Star has reported that Danny Dyer, who famously plays Old Vic landlord Mick Carter on Eastenders is highly likely to be heading into the jungle this year.

The tabloid has also reported that Love Island winner Kem Cetinay alongside pal and fellow Love Island star Chris Hughes is tipped to be flying to Australia too.

Bookmakers Betfair have Danny down as a 2/1 favourite to be taking part in the show with Kem at 1/3 and Chris ranking evens.

Another name in the rumour mill at the moment are party girl Laura Simpson who caused headlines recently after being a passenger in Wayne Rooney's car when he was arrested for drink driving.

The final name in the mix might be exciting for long time fans of I'm A Celeb as it has been rumoured that TOWIE's Gemma Collins could be heading back to Oz for a second stint in the jungle after she walked out of camp back in 2014.

After the viral fame the blonde beauty has gained this year we think she will definitely go down well as a campmate

