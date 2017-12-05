Strictly Fans Spotted Darcey Bussell Snubbing Shirley Ballas Live On TV!

The newest Strictly Come Dancing judge appeared to get the cold shoulder.

Filling the shoes of beloved Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman was always going to be a hard set of footsteps to follow and Shirley Ballas certainly hasn't had it easy.

She's come under fire by fans of the ballroom dancing show for her judging style and her sometimes harsh criticism of the dancers, and even Piers Morgan had a pop at her when she called GMB presenter Charlotte Hawkins by the wrong name!

But eagle eyed fans spotted a moment from Sunday's show which showed her fellow female judge Darcey Bussell give her an icy reaction.

As presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman introduced the judges Shirley danced onto the stage with Bruno Tonioli while Darcey entered with Craig Revel-Horwood.

However, as they joked around together it appears Shirley went to offer Darcey her hand for them to have a moment together only for Darcey to totally ignore her.

Awkward!

This didn't go unnoticed by fans watching at home...

Shirley's AGONY at Darcey ignoring her in the opening judges dance, the plot thickens. #scd — Chris Rubery (@Chrisrubery) December 3, 2017

This uncomfortable moment comes after it was revealed that Shirley is being non-committal when asked whether she'll be returning to her role as Strictly judge next year.

But apparently the BBC are keen for her to come back next year so fingers crossed!