This Desperate Housewives Star Has Grown Up As GLAM As Her Famous Sister

Juanita Solis looks unrecognisable as she turns sixteen!

It's been over five years since the last episode of Desperate Housewives aired and we STILL binge watch it repeatedly.

And because it's still such a household favourite it's easy to forget that some of the younger cast members are fully grown teenagers and we can't believe that Madison De La Garza who played Juanita Solis - daughter of Carlos and Gabriella - just turned sixteen!

Wow we feel old now.

Look how unrecognisable she is from her days on Wisteria Lane...

But not only has she grown up, she's also been hiding a secret sister...Demi Lovato!

The actress and her pop sensation of a sibling share their mother, Dianna De La Garza and recently Demi shared some snaps of the pair celebrating Madison's sweet sixteen.

