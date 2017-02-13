Beyonce Fans Blast Danielle Lloyd For This Copycat Pregnancy Photoshoot

James Corden Drops Trailer For Carpool Karaoke THE SERIES!
Another Late Late Show segment has proved so popular, it's getting its own show! We can't wait for this one...
Beyonce fans aren't happy with Danielle Lloyd!
Bemused Beyonce fans took to Twitter after Danielle Lloyd revealed her recent cover shoot for OK! Magazine.
The 33-year-old ex-glamour model revealed she is expecting her fourth child in a Beyonce inspired cover shoot.
The singer announced she was expecting twins with an elaborate pregnancy photoshoot which she shared on her website and Instagram account and fans aren't impressed by Dannielle's carbon copy of the iconic image...
The cover shoot is a tribute to the original image copying the outfit, headdress, pose and floral background of the image.
But some fans weren't impressed and took to Twitter to say so...
Danielle Lloyd's pregnancy photoshoot was not "inspired" by Beyoncé. She just literally copied. pic.twitter.com/qWB5543XZH— Sunset Driver (@lalaxo__) February 13, 2017
Anyone else cringe at Danielle Lloyd trying to copy Beyonce's pregnancy shoot— Sinead Watchman (@Sineadwatchman) February 13, 2017
Congratulations @MissDLloyd have to say I prefer your version of the Beyonce pic— CIARA (@ciaragallaghe20) February 13, 2017
@MissDLloyd @OK_Magazine OMG I actually love this!! You so deserve this.— Fiona Goodall (@fiona_goodall) February 13, 2017
