Doc Martin Returns With A Dramatic Wedding

13 September 2017, 15:09

Doc Martin is back for a new series

Martin Clunes is back as Doc Martin - here’s everything you need to know about the brand new series.

Martin Clunes returns to play the nation’s favourite grumpy medic in a brand new series of Doc Martin for ITV.

He stars as Dr. Martin Ellingham, the GP with a brusque bedside manner and a phobia of blood, in eight new episodes of the hugely successful drama.

Read more: Farewell to Doc Martin As It's Announced TV Series Is Coming To An End

Love is in the air in the first episode as wedding bells ring for Portwenn’s police constable, Joe Penhale (John Marquez) and the Doc’s nanny Janice Bone (Robyn Addison).

Of course this is a Doc Martin wedding though, so the ceremony doesn’t go without drama.

Penhale has his own medical issue to deal with, which could prevent him from making it down the aisle. The Doc diagnoses him with kidney stones and recommends pain killers, which Penhale refuses to take, worrying that he doesn’t want to be ‘drugged up’ on his wedding day.

As you can see from the below sneak peek clip, he probably should have taken The Doc's advice!

Doc Martin Clip

Doc Martin starts Wednesday 20 September at 9pm on ITV.

00:48

Picturesque Port Isaac provides the beautiful backdrop for the popular series, with all regular members of the cast reprising their roles alongside guest stars Art Malik, Caroline Quentin and Sigourney Weaver.

Caroline Catz plays Doc Martin’s wife and local school headmistress, Louisa Ellingham. Dame Eileen Atkins plays Doc Martin’s formidable Aunt Ruth, with Ian McNeice as Bert Large  and Joe Absolom as his son Al. John Marquez is back as Portwenn PC Joe Penhale, with Jessica Ransom as the Doc’s receptionist, Morwenna Newcross, and Selina Cadell as pharmacist Mrs Tishell.

This is said to be the penultimate series with the show concluding its run in the autumn of 2018 after 13 years.

Doc Martin returns to ITV on September 30, 2017.

Trending on Heart

Serena Williams Baby

Serena Williams Announces Baby Name In Adorable Home Video

Gok Wan on Heart

Gok Wan Explains Why Cellulite Is Sexy In Hilarious Game

mary berry

Mary Berry To Front Second Show To Rival Bake Off

Corgi feeds dog reflection a bone

This Corgi Trying To Feed Its Reflection A Bone Is The CUTEST Thing!

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Bake Off Innuendos

Last Night's Bake Off Episode Featured The Filthiest Baking Innuendo Yet!
Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford Baby Asset

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford Have Some Amazing Huge Baby News
Kate Wright Towie

Kate Wright Reveals The Next BIG Step In Her Relationship With Rio Ferdinand

Paloma and Sian Welby

Paloma Faith Reveals She’s Working With THIS Legend On Her New Album
Patrick Bergin at film premiere

New 'EastEnders' Villain Once Starred With Julia Roberts!