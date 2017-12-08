Ed Sheeran Made A Massive Royal Faux Pas When Collecting His MBE

8 December 2017, 10:56

Ed Sheeran MBE

The 'Shape Of You' singer made this error when he collected his MBE from Prince Charles.

Ed Sheeran has been awarded an MBE! That means he is officially now a 'Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire', which is quite a mouthful so we'll probably just keep calling him Ed.

The singer was honoured at Buckingham Palace yesterday for his services to music and charity and wow, did he look fancy for the occasion.

Ed Sheeran MBE 

Picture: PA

We've never seen you looking so smart Ed!

But rightly so, a trip to the palace deserves the Royal dress code but it seemed Ed didn't observe ALL royal protocol on his visit after he made this blunder.

When he accepted the honour from Prince Charles, rather than simply shaking his hand, Ed took it one step further... he touched his arm too.

Off with his head!

According to royal etiquette; touching a member of the monarchy should never go beyond a formal handshake. 

Looks like Meghan Markle might end up in the Tower Of London too then...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Watch More: Ed Sheeran Talks To Sian Welby About His New Music Video!

