Emmerdale actor hits back after trolls accuse him of 'looking homeless'

By Emma Gritt

James Moore plays Charity Dingle's long lost son Ryan in Emmerdale - but people don't like his hair.

Emmerdale newcomer James Moore has told fans to focus on his acting, not his hair.

The actor, who plays Ryan Stocks, joined the ITV soap at the end of May as Charity Dingle's long lost son and is a key player in one of the most hard hitting storylines in the history of the show.

Viewers have discovered that Charity gave birth to him after being raped at the age of 14 by a corrupt policeman, but had spent the last 27 years believing that he had died.

James plays Charity Dingle's long lost son (Image: ITV)

However, it seems some people are more preoccupied with the star's hair than his on screen presence - and he's not impressed.

He tweeted: "To everyone who has commented about my hair, or my style- I think someone said I looked homeless - maybe you should be focusing more on the plot and less on superficialities. Acting isn’t a beauty contest."

Fans were quick to show their support, with one replying: "Well said. The world would be a very boring place if we all looked and dressed the same. You look great. Jealous and shallow people out there. Love your attitude."

Another added: "Seriously?! Firstly your hair is amazing anyway (talk about goals), and secondly it’s completely irrelevant to the incredible work you’re doing on screen. If people have an issue with that it’s their problem!"