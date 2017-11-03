Here's A First Glimpse Of Ferne McCann's Beautiful New Baby!

The TOWIE star is now a mum and shared her new arrival with fans.

It's safe to say that the road to motherhood has been a rocky one for The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann.

The reality TV star was happily engaged to beau Arthur Collins when she announced she was expecting, but things quickly went wrong after he was charged to stand trial for a suspected acid attack.

When the news broke Ferne swiftly distanced herself from him and announced she was going it alone as a mother and we are so happy for her that her bundle of joy is finally here!

She shared a sweet snap of the little one on Instagram for her fans...

Wellcome to the world my darling. Didn’t expect to see you a week early . I’m so in love & bursting with pride. It’s a girl A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) onNov 2, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

She revealed in the caption that she gave birth to a little girl a week earlier than her due date writing 'Welcome to the world my darling. Didn’t expect to see you a week early . I’m so in love & bursting with pride. It’s a girl'.

The outpouring of support from fans and famous friends after the birth has shown how much Ferne is loved and her TOWIE bff Gemma Collins didn't hold back when gushing about how pleased she is for her friend.

Read More: Ferne McCann To Give Birth Live On TV In New Show

Sharing Ferne's snap on her own Instagram account, the blonde beauty said "Bursting with tears @fernemccann congratulations on your little girl you will be the best Mum".

It was also revealed last week that Ferne was planning to give birth on camera for her new reality show which will document her journey to motherhood but perhaps the early arrival has scuppered these plans!

We will have to wait and see when the programme airs but so far there's no confirmed date or name for the new show, which sounds like it will be similar to Made In Chelsea's Binky Felstead's TV show.