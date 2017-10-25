Ferne McCann To Give Birth On TV For New Show Documenting Single Motherhood

The TOWIE star has big plans for a new reality TV show.

What a rollercoaster year it has been for Ferne McCann who announced she was expecting her first child back in April.

But it hasn't been smooth sailing for the TOWIE star as the father of her baby and ex-partner, Arthur Collins, is currently on trial for an acid attack at a London nightclub.

Since then Ferne has shown she's made of strong stuff and has been incredibly open about the fact she will be tackling motherhood alone and now she could be sharing the whole journey with the world on TV.

Reports have emerged that she is in talks with ITVBe to sign up for a reality show that will document her journey to motherhood completely - including giving birth!

The 27-year-old is in talks with TV bosses to show everything 'warts and all' and apparently wants to get the wheels in motion before her due date in November.

A source revealed: "Ferne has got an all-female team on standby ready for the baby to make an appearance, made up of friends and birthing partners, midwives and an all lady TV crew at the ready."

Ferne has already confirmed that in the absence of the child's father her mum will be her birthing partner.

On the subject of being a single mum, she told OK! magazine: "I don’t think about that now because my mum is my birthing partner," she told OK! magazine."

"I don’t dwell on how different it could have been. Obviously there are moments when that does cross my mind, but I’m just focusing on the positives.

"In life you’re dealt the hand that you’re dealt, and you actually really surprise yourself with how much you can cope with."

