Filming For Mamma Mia 2 Has Finished And Here Is A Behind The Scenes Look!

6 December 2017, 15:20

Mamma Mia 2 filming has wrapped

By Alice Westoby

Here we go again!

Mamma Mia has to be the most feel good film of the last ten years so thank GOODNESS that right when we need it the sequel is coming!

The second instalment of the ABBA jukebox musical has been in the works for a while and it's been announced that filming has finally wrapped. 

 

The title of the second film is Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again and stars main cast members from the previous movie Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård, Christine Baranski and Dominic Cooper.

Read More: ABBA's Bjorn Will Appear In The Mamma Mia Sequel!

In addition to our faves from the first, Lily James (Cinderella, Downton Abbey) will star as a young Donna who was played by Meryl Streep and she and other new cast members took to Instagram to share some pictures from the set.

Here's a sneak peek...

It's a wrap! Lilly James shares a picture of her final moments on set...

Josh Dylan who is playing young Bill (older version played by Stellan Skarsgård) alongside original Mamma Mia stars Pierce Brosnan and Dominic Cooper plus some new faces.

 

Lads on tour

A post shared by Josh Dylan (@_joshdylan) onOct 5, 2017 at 1:23am PDT

Dominic Cooper shared this arty snap of Colin Firth on set with Stellan Skarsgård in the background.

 

Dearest friends @mammamiamovie

A post shared by dominiccoop (@dominiccoop) onOct 23, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

And lastly, a sneaky glimpse at The Dynamo's glamorous outfits!

 

It's happening.. #TheDynamos #MammaMia2

A post shared by @lilyjamesofficial onAug 12, 2017 at 12:27am PDT

We can't wait to see it next July!

