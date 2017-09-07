Frankie Bridge Debuts Dramatic New Platinum Hair

7 September 2017, 15:11

Frankie Bridge

The singer unveiled her striking new look while enjoying a night out in London on Tuesday.

Frankie Bridge has never been shy about experimenting with her hair and her latest look is testament to that. While enjoying a night out on the town with fellow mum and Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead, the What About Us singer showed off her daring new hair style and we think she looks fab!

The ex-Saturdays singer chose the event for mum-centric fashion website This Is Mothership to show that her brown locks were no longer after teasing her new look on Instagram in a black and white photo. 

 

A post shared by Frankie Bridge (@francescabridge) onAug 27, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

 

A post shared by Frankie Bridge (@francescabridge) onSep 7, 2017 at 4:51am PDT

And the platinum blonde crop seems to have gone down a storm. Fans gushed about the 28-year-old's revamped style after she shared a number of photos featuring her new look on Instagram. 

"Omg your hair short and blonde is just life,” one user wrote, while another admitted they had “hair envy”. 

 

A post shared by Frankie Bridge (@francescabridge) onSep 6, 2017 at 12:31am PDT

And hair isn’t the only new thing in Frankie’s life as her brand new Saturday night, Cannonball, debuts on ITV this week. 

The mum-of-three will join Freddie Flintoff as presenters for the game show which challenges contestants to face a variety of slightly crazy water-based activities. 

"Going from singing for 15 years to this [Cannonball] is nerve-racking, but it’s nice to try new things," she told The Sun.

A new look? A new career? What next for the unstoppable star?

