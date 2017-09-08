Gemma Collins Brands The Night She Wore THAT Dress The 'Worst Evening Ever'

8 September 2017, 08:34

Gemma Collins Brands The Night She Wore THAT Dress

The Only Way Is Essex star caused headlines with this particular dress.

Gemma Collins is known for her Essex accent, big blow drys and glamorous fashion sense so it was only a matter of time before one of her outfits made headlines.

And one particular ensemble that she wore to an ITV party back in July caused the internet to go wild and made her a viral sensation thanks to their witty reactions that sometimes weren't too kind on the TOWIE star...

But during a recent appearance on Loose Women the blonde beauty admitted that "I can take the mickey out of myself" and that she laughed her "head off" at some of the memes reacting to her wardrobe choice.

Gemma Collins Talks About THAT Dress On Loose Women!

01:20

But she stood by her sartorial decision and told the Loose Women panel "if you saw me in it in the cold hard light of day but the paps, I swear to god, they kill me every time!".

Read More: Nick Knowles Confirms His Unlikely Romance With This TOWIE Star

However she did reveal that it was the worst night of her life but not because of the dress at all! 

She had one of those wanting the ground to swallow you up moments when she accidentally mistook cricket star Freddie Flintoff, for footballer Peter Crouch - oops.

She revealed "It was the worst night ever, as well as the NFL pictures going around whilst I'm at the ITV party but I see Freddie Flintoff and call him Peter Crouch".

"I looked at him and said how's Abbey (Clancey) and he said 'No, you've got the wrong person that's Peter Crouch!".

Oh Gem, you do make us laugh! Never change.

Trending on Heart

Davood Ghamadi

Strictly Curse Speculation About EastEnders Davood Ghadami's Model Partner
Sam Smith on Heart Radio

Sam Smith Lifts Clothing To Show Emma Bunton ‘Brilliant’ Tattoo
Zayn's reveals why he shaved his head

Zayn Malik Reveals The Truth Behind Why He Shaved His Head

Sinitta

Sinitta Warns Cheryl To ‘Back Off’ This Year’s X Factor

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Frankie Bridge

Frankie Bridge Debuts Dramatic New Platinum Hair

Brooklyn Beckham Buzz cut hair asset

Brooklyn Beckham Unveils Dramatic New Hair In Style Of David's Iconic Buzzcut
Victoria Beckham This Morning Asset

Victoria Beckham Reveals She Has THIS Product On Her At All Times
Wedding portrait

THIS Is When 'Coronation Street' Airs Six Episodes ATHIS Is When 'Coronation Street' Airs Six Episodes A Week From
Ruby Chocolate 2

Scientists Have Discovered A New Type Of Chocolate...And It's PINK!