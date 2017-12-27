George Michael's Family Posted Heartbreaking Tribute To The Icon A Year On

27 December 2017, 08:12

George Michael family tribute

The 'Careless Whisper' singer passed away on Christmas Day 2016.

It's hard to believe that it's been over a year since music legend George Michael passed away on Christmas day last year.

December 25th this year marked the first anniversary since the stars passing from natural causes at his London home aged just 53.

To mark the year since his passing, George Michael's family have posted a glowing tribute to the late star on his official fan website.

In a heartwarming letter his family - including sisters Melanie and Yioda Panayiotou and father Jack Panayiotou - have reflected on the "tough" 12 months since his passing.

They wrote: "This year has been a series of new and tough challenges for those of us close and loyal to Yog, not least of which was steeling ourselves this month, to hear 'Last Christmas' and 'December Song' streaming out of shops, cars, and radios, as it has done for decades, knowing he's no longer here with us, missing him.

george michael

Picture: PA

"This Christmas will be hard without him, but we know that we are not alone in our mourning the anniversary of his loss, and that the sadness of our wider family, and true friends, is shared by many of you.

"We are at 'that age' and realise that this year many of you will have had difficult losses too."

Read More: Was George Michael The First EVER Carpool Karaoke?

George's family also asked fans to think of the star "fondly" over the holiday season, and to make an effort to say "I love you" to someone special in honour of the late musical icon.

They added: "Yog, who loved Christmas, and always hoped it would snow... would want each of you that admired and loved him, (yes--he knows you did!!) to take a moment, raise a glass, enjoy his music and think of him fondly, making sure to enjoy your time with, and appreciate your family and friends.

George Michael and Wham co-star Andrew Ridgley

Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael | Picture: Getty

"As we all know Christmas is not always easy, life isn't perfect, and families are complicated...

"Yog shared his music with all of us, and many of you connected deeply with his words, yet in life, many hold their own important words and feelings inside, as so often they are the hardest to say out loud.

"So if you can, in his memory this year, take a moment and a deep breath and say those 'I Love You's' out loud."

Wham's Christmas hit 'Last Christmas' managed to climb to number three in the Christmas charts this year beaten only by Eminem and Ed Sheeran.

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Gemma Collins shocked

Gemma Collins Slammed This Strictly Judge After His Cruel Comment About Her
Leon and June Gogglebox

Gogglebox Star Leon Bernicoff Has Passed Away Aged 83

Brooklyn beckham and chloe moretz engaged?

Chloe Moretz And Brooklyn Beckham Spark EngagementChloe Moretz And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Engagement Rumours After Wearing Matching Rings
Jennifer Garner and Dog Birdie read christmas book

WATCH Jennifer Garner Reading Christmas Stories To Her Dog Birdie Is So ADORABLE
Lucy Horobin Lilah Parsons Annaliese Dayes , puppi

Here’s What Happened When We Surprised Our Heart Presenters With PUPPIES!