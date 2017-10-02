Get Ready Because Love Actually LIVE Is Coming To A City Near You!

Now Playing
Love Actually fans rejoice! Love Actually Live is on the way this Christmas.
It's the quintessential British Christmas flick that most households probably have on DVD, but this year you'll get to experience it in a different way thanks to Love Actually Live!
The Richard Curtis film will be beamed around the country in selected venues and accompanied by a live orchestra playing the sounds iconic score.
Cities getting the Love Actually Live treatment are as follows:
1st December - Manchester Bridgewater Hall
2nd December - Bristol Colston Hall
3rd December - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
4th December - Birmingham Symphony Hall
5th December - Edinburgh Usher Hall
10th December - Theatre Royal Drury Lane
12th December - Bristol Colston Hall
The live show will be travelling the length and breadth of the country meaning that most will be able to enjoy it in their nearest city.
But this is no ordinary trip to the cinema and prices reflect that beginning at £39.50 and going up to £71.50 outside of London but are surprisingly cheaper in the capital ranging from £35-£70.
They are available to buy for all locations on Ticketmaster and don't only vary based on location but also seats in the venue.