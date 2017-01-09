Brits Lead The Way At The Golden Globes With Wins For The Night Manager And The Crown

British telly has been recognised by Hollywood at the 74th Golden Globes, with The Crown and The Night Manager scooping multiple awards each.

We knew that British telly was good but we didn't realise just how good!

Both The Crown and The Night Manager scooped big wins at the first big awards ceremony of the year, the 74th Golden Globes.



Claire Foy thanked the Queen in her acceptance speech. Picture | Getty

Claire Foy, 32, who plays Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix drama The Crown, scooped the awards for the Best Actress in a television drama.

The show that follows the very early years of our Queen's monarchy also picked up the award for the best drama TV series.

Round of applause for Claire Foy, #GoldenGlobes winner for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama! pic.twitter.com/cle39dIncU — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

In he acceptance speech, Claire called the monarch "extraordinary" and pointed out that the Queen "has been at the centre of the world for 63 years."

"I think the world could do with a few more women at the centre of it, if you ask me."



Tom Hiddleston earned best actor for The Night Manager. Picture | Getty

And it wasn't just The Crown that was recognised at the ceremony, but the BBC drama, The Night Manager also won multiple awards, picking up three in a category of four.

The thrilling John Le Carre adaptation earned best actor for Tom Hiddleston and best actress for Olivia Coleman, who unfortunately wasn't able to attend the event.



Hugh Laurie was named best supporting actor for his character, bad guy Richard Roper. In his speech he made a swipe at president-elect Donald Trump by saying: " I accept this award on behalf of psychopathic billionaires everywhere."

And the British wins didn't stop there. Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson also joined the ranks of Brit winners.

The 26-year-old was honoured with best supporting actor in film award for his performance in Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals.



Hugh Laurie accepted the award for best supporting role in a TV series. Picture | Getty

Here's a full round up of the winners at the 74th Golden Globes 2017:

Best Supporting Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy Atlanta, FX Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, FX Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager Best Original Score Justin Hurwitz, La La Land Best Original Song “City of Stars,” La La Land Best Supporting Actress Viola Davis, Fences Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television Olivia Colman, The Night Manager Best Actor, Musical or Comedy Ryan Gosling, La La Land Best Screenplay Damien Chazelle, La La Land Best Motion Picture, Animated Zootopia Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language Elle Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama Claire Foy, The Crown Best Television Series, Drama The Crown, Netflix Best Director Damien Chazelle, La La Land Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy Donald Glover, Atlanta Best Actress, Musical or Comedy Emma Stone, La La Land Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy La La Land Best Actor, Drama Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea Best Actress, Drama Isabelle Huppert, Elle Best Motion Picture, Drama Moonlight



