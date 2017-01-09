Brits Lead The Way At The Golden Globes With Wins For The Night Manager And The Crown

By Hollie Borland

British telly has been recognised by Hollywood at the 74th Golden Globes, with The Crown and The Night Manager scooping multiple awards each.

We knew that British telly was good but we didn't realise just how good! 

Both The Crown and The Night Manager scooped big wins at the first big awards ceremony of the year, the 74th Golden Globes.

Claire Foy 74th Golden Globes
Claire Foy thanked the Queen in her acceptance speech. Picture | Getty

Claire Foy, 32, who plays Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix drama The Crown, scooped the awards for the Best Actress in a television drama.

The show that follows the very early years of our Queen's monarchy also picked up the award for the best drama TV series.

In he acceptance speech, Claire called the monarch "extraordinary" and pointed out that the Queen "has been at the centre of the world for 63 years."

"I think the world could do with a few more women at the centre of it, if you ask me."

Tom Hiddleston 74th Golden Globes Awards
Tom Hiddleston earned best actor for The Night Manager. Picture | Getty

And it wasn't just The Crown that was recognised at the ceremony, but the BBC drama, The Night Manager also won multiple awards, picking up three in a category of four. 

The thrilling John Le Carre adaptation earned best actor for Tom Hiddleston and best actress for Olivia Coleman, who unfortunately wasn't able to attend the event.

Hugh Laurie was named best supporting actor for his character, bad guy Richard Roper. In his speech he made a swipe at president-elect Donald Trump  by saying: " I accept this award on behalf of psychopathic billionaires everywhere." 

And the British wins didn't stop there.  Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson also joined the ranks of Brit winners.

The 26-year-old was honoured with best supporting actor in film award for his performance in Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals.

Hugh Laurie 74th Golden Globes
Hugh Laurie accepted the award for best supporting role in a TV series. Picture | Getty

Here's a full round up of the winners at the 74th Golden Globes 2017:

Best Supporting Actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Atlanta, FX

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, FX

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

Best Original Score

Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Best Original Song

“City of Stars,” La La Land

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Best Screenplay

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Zootopia

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Elle

Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Claire Foy, The Crown

Best Television Series, Drama

The Crown, Netflix

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

La La Land

Best Actor, Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Best Actress, Drama

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Moonlight


