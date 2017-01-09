Brits Lead The Way At The Golden Globes With Wins For The Night Manager And The Crown

By Hollie Borland
British telly has been recognised by Hollywood at the 74th Golden Globes, with The Crown and The Night Manager scooping multiple awards each.
We knew that British telly was good but we didn't realise just how good!
Both The Crown and The Night Manager scooped big wins at the first big awards ceremony of the year, the 74th Golden Globes.
Claire Foy thanked the Queen in her acceptance speech. Picture | Getty
Claire Foy, 32, who plays Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix drama The Crown, scooped the awards for the Best Actress in a television drama.
The show that follows the very early years of our Queen's monarchy also picked up the award for the best drama TV series.
In he acceptance speech, Claire called the monarch "extraordinary" and pointed out that the Queen "has been at the centre of the world for 63 years."
"I think the world could do with a few more women at the centre of it, if you ask me."
Tom Hiddleston earned best actor for The Night Manager. Picture | Getty
And it wasn't just The Crown that was recognised at the ceremony, but the BBC drama, The Night Manager also won multiple awards, picking up three in a category of four.
The thrilling John Le Carre adaptation earned best actor for Tom Hiddleston and best actress for Olivia Coleman, who unfortunately wasn't able to attend the event.
Hugh Laurie was named best supporting actor for his character, bad guy Richard Roper. In his speech he made a swipe at president-elect Donald Trump by saying: " I accept this award on behalf of psychopathic billionaires everywhere."
And the British wins didn't stop there. Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson also joined the ranks of Brit winners.
The 26-year-old was honoured with best supporting actor in film award for his performance in Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals.
Hugh Laurie accepted the award for best supporting role in a TV series. Picture | Getty
Here's a full round up of the winners at the 74th Golden Globes 2017:
Best Supporting Actor
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Atlanta, FX
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, FX
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
Best Original Score
Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Best Original Song
“City of Stars,” La La Land
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Best Screenplay
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Zootopia
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Elle
Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Claire Foy, The Crown
Best Television Series, Drama
The Crown, Netflix
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy
Emma Stone, La La Land
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
La La Land
Best Actor, Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
Best Actress, Drama
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Moonlight
