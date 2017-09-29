Harper Beckham Shows Up Her Dad's Skills In These Adorable Football Videos

By Alice Westoby

When your dad is David Beckham you're bound to be good at football!

David Beckham has proved time and time again that he is a doting dad to kids Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12 and Harper, 6.

He and wife Victoria get up to all the usual parenting antics despite being celebs which in the past has include attending daughter Harper's ballet classes and shows.

But it seems like Harper might be thinking about giving up tutus for shin pads after David uploaded some heartwarming clips to Instagram of the pair of them kicking a ball around.

One of the videos was accompanied with the caption "Someone's ready for her first football lesson" and the clips show David teaching his daughter the ropes.

In the first clip David is seen throwing a ball to Harper who impressively volleys it back to her dad and the second video sees him playfully tackling her as she chases the ball in her adorable football kit.

As expected, the comment section of David's Instagram page was full of fans gushing about their sweet daddy-daughter relationship.

Who knows, maybe we'll see Harper following in her dad's footsteps and playing for England ladies one day!

