Harry Kane fiancée and girlfriend: Who is Kate Goodland? England player’s wife-to-be details revealed

Harry Kane is engaged to girlfriend Kate Goodland who is currently pregnant with his second child.

Harry Kane is busy scoring goals for England in the 2018 World Cup while his pregnant girlfriend and fiancée Kate Goodland is supporting from home.

Harry and his soon to be wife have been together for five years and already have one year old daughter Ivy together.

From how they met, their family life and Instagram - here’s everything you need to know about the 24 year old’s sweetheart:

(Kate Goodland/Instagram)

Who is Harry’s girlfriend Kate Goodland?

Kate, who is 25 years old, has been with partner Harry for five years. Her job is a fitness professional.

How did Harry and Kate meet?

Rather cutely, the soon to be Mr and Mrs met at school in Chigwell. Harry decided to make Kate his wife in 2017 and popped the question during a family holiday to the Bahamas.

(Kate Goodland/Instagram)

Harry and Kate on Instagram

The cute couple love to show off their daughter, romance and a lot of football over on their Instagram pages.

Follow Harry at harrykane and his girlfriend at kategoodersxx.