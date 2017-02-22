You Can Be A Real Life Witch Or Wizard In Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Theatre fans are being offered the chance to star in the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child musical but there's one small catch...

Are you Harry Potter mad? Do you love to sing? Are you willing to move to the USA? If you are then this is the job for you.

Auditions for the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are open and you could be the successful star.

The stage show, which opened in London's West End in July 2016, has been such a success that a casting call has been put out to find the actors who will bring the characters to life across the Atlantic with plans to open the show on Broadway in New York at the Lyric Theatre in 2018.

Among the main parts up for grabs include the leading role of Harry Potter - famously played by Daniel Radcliffe in the film franchise - plus Ginny Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Draco Malfoy and Delphi Diggory among others.

Okay, so you'l have to be quick. Auditions are being held in New York next Tuesday and Wednesday in the form of an Equity Principal Audition - where all Equity members are seen on an equal basis.

The two-part stage show, involving Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, is based on the original script written by Jack Thorne - and based on a new story by Thorne, J.K. Rowling and John Tiffany.

It's set 19 years after the conclusion of 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' and sees Harry, Hermione and Ron all grown up, with the main focus being on Harry and Ginny's son Albus as he begins his studies at Hogwarts.

The West End show has been directed by John Tiffany, with choreography by Steven Hoggett.

The production dominated the WhatsOnStage Awards held in London where it scooped eight prizes including Best New Play, Best Director and three acting prizes.

Jamie Parker, who plays Harry in the West End production, beat off competition from the likes of Ralph Fiennes, Kenneth Branagh, Sir Ian McKellen and Ian Hallard to win Best Actor in a Play.