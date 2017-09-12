Have Liar Viewers Worked Out The Truth?

12 September 2017, 15:31

Liar Tv Drama ITV 2017

The first episode of ITV’s new thriller Liar aired last night and viewers are already convinced they know who is telling the truth.

The explosive new show stars Downton Abbey’s Joanne Froggatt as Laura, and Ioan Gruffudd as Andrew.

After a cosy date together, the pair wake the next morning with two very different versions of events.

While Andrew insists the pair had consensual sex, Laura has a more hazy memory and is convinced that he assaulted her.

It’s said that viewers will find out who is lying in episode three or four, but some amateur sleuths have come up with their own interesting theories about whose version of events is correct.

Many viewers have been left untrusting of Laura’s version of events.

And then there is the commonly held theory that a third party is involved!

Whatever the outcome, the action-packed drama is sure to dominate chat in the office for the next few weeks.

Liar continues on Mondays at 9pm on ITV. 

 

 

