Helen Flanagan gives birth to healthy daughter - and reveals her very unique name

The Coronation Street star previously admitted she was anxious about giving birth for a second time.

Helen Flanagan has given birth to her second child - telling fans it was a "quick and easy" labour.

The 29-year-old posted a sweet black and white shot of her cradling her newborn to Instagram yesterday - and revealed her very unique name.

She wrote: "Our beautiful precious daughter Delilah Ruby Sinclair was born yesterday on the 22nd of June at 5.18pm weighing 6lbs 15oz."

Helen was due on June 20, and told fans that she was anxious about giving birth two years after welcoming her first daughter Matilda.

But it seems she had nothing to worry about second time round.

She added: "I had a very quick labour, a water birth with just gas and air, absolutely besotted so in love.

"Feel so blessed to have our healthy baby girl and I feel good after my labour xxx

"Thank you to all the amazing midwives at the Queen Elizabeth hospital in Glasgow for everything."

Helen followed up her post with a cute photo of Matilda, 2, beaming as she met her new baby sister for the first time.

She also hinted that she had been in the delivery room with her footballer dad Scott Sinclair, writing, "Matilda was very quiet at the hospital."

Scott also posted a couple of proud photos to Instagram, including one of him giving the new arrival a gentle kiss on the head.

Another showed him carrying the tot out of the hospital in a carrier ready to get settled in at home.

Delilah Ruby Sinclair.....22/6/18 A post shared by Scotty Sinclair (@scotty__sinclair) onJun 23, 2018 at 11:40am PDT

...Home time A post shared by Scotty Sinclair (@scotty__sinclair) onJun 23, 2018 at 2:00pm PDT

Helen and Celtic star Scott have also had another reason to celebrate this year.

Last month he proposed during a family holiday to Disneyland Paris.