Call The Midwife's Helen George And Jack Ashton Welcome Their Baby Early!

By Alice Westoby

Helen George gave birth to their little one six weeks early.

Call The Midwife Stars Helen George and Jack Ashton might be used to being surrounded by babies at work, but now the pair have a little on of their own!

The couple met on the set of the BBC period drama while playing loved characters Nurse Trixie Franklin and Reverend Tom Hereward and became loved up while filming a Christmas special for the show in April 2016.

Now the pair have become three as they've welcomed a little girl to join their family. However, she was born six weeks early - so early in fact that she even made it to her own baby shower!

Helen shared some snaps of the party on her Instagram account and joked in the caption that the littlest guest turned up uninvited.

She said: "When your baby turns up early for her own baby shower, welcome to the world little one. What an amazing day, we have the best friends"

She certainly is tiny! Fans poured in with comments on the photo sharing social media site to congratulate the new parents on their new arrival.

We wonder whether she'll make it onto TV as an extra in Call The Midwife alongside her parents? They're always in need of babies that's for sure.

Congratulations guys!