Here's All The Big News From The Emmy's Including Nicole Kidman's Controversial Kiss!

Last night was the 69th annual Primetime Emmy awards and as always it had its fair share of controversy.

Last night was the 69th Primetime Emmy awards, the US's answer to the BAFTAS bringing its acting royalty together to celebrate all things TV.

Big winners last night included one of the most talked about shows of the year - The Handmaid's Tale - scooping the Best Drama Series award, Best Supporting Actress (Ann Dowd), Best Director (Reed Morano), Outstanding Guest Actress (Alexis Bledel) and Best Actress for Elizabeth Moss' incredible performance as Handmaid Offred.

Ann Dowd, Elizabeth Moss and Alexis Bledel with their Emmy's for The Handmaid's Tale | Picture: PA

Some Brits also bagged a few accolades on the night with Riz Ahmed taking home the prize for Best Actor in a Limited Series for his performance in The Night Of and Charlie Brooker's dystopian series Black Mirror got him the award for Best Writer.

But despite some of the well deserved awards being handed out on the evening there was one particular moment that got people talking.

When Alexander Skarsgard won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, his onscreen wife Nicole Kidman planted a big smooch on his lips while her hubby Keith Urban stood right next to the pair...awkward!

Picture: CBS

Although he seemed to not let it bother him as he applauded the actor as he headed up on stage to collect his award. This isn't the first time Nicole has had everyone talking at an award show this year as she went viral after the Oscars due to her bizarre clapping technique.

If you watched the awards show live you may have been wondering why many of the celebs were sporting blue ribbons on the red carpet.

This is in support of the ACLU - American Civil Liberties Union - a non profit organisation that seeks to defend the rights and civil liberties of American citizens.

British actor Riz Ahmed can be seen supporting the ACLU | Picture: PA

Causes the organisation has recent opposed include American president Donal Trump's Muslim ban and stars took to the glitzy bash last night in support of American Muslims.