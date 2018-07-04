Holly WIlloughby children: What are their names and how old are they?

By Alice Westoby

This Morning host Holly Willoughby and her husband Daniel Baldwin have three children together.

This Morning star Holly Willoughby is notoriously secretive about her private life with her husband, Daniel Baldwin, and their three children.

Her Instagram has given us a glimpse into her home life but we are yet to see any photos of her children which have their faces in.

But while it's unlikely you'll see any photos of them, Holly and Dan have happily shared with us their names and age updates over the years. Here's everything you need to know:

How many children does Holly Willoughby have and how old are they?

Holly has three children with her hubby, TV producer Daniel Baldwin.

She has a daughter and two sons aged nine, seven and three years old.

What are Holly's kids names?

Her daughter is called Belle Baldwin and is her middle child. She doesn't have a middle name.

She also has sons Harry James Baldwin, who is the eldest, and Chester William Baldwin, the baby of the family. She revealed in a recent interview with Made For Mums those weren't always the names she was set on though.

She said: "Harry was going to be Molly, Belle was going to be Chester if she’d been a boy, and if Chester had been a girl, we liked Daisy."