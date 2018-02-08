Holly Willoughby Just Hinted At Expanding Her Family!

The This Morning star just gave fans a BIG hint that she's feeling broody.

Holly Willoughby is one of TV's most recognisable yummy mummies and already has a brood of three, two sons and one daughter, with her husband Daniel Baldwin.

It's often been noted in humour that Holly seems to ALWAYS get pregnant during dancing on ice having hosted the show while expecting TWICE before.

So it's no surprise that everyone has been looking to the This Morning presenter for any baby news as the show returned this year.

Despite no bumps in site however, Holly did set the rumour mill in motion after having 'bump envy' over friend and fellow Garnier ambassador Angela Scanlon.

She uploaded a picture of herself and fellow brand ambassadors for the hair company, Angela and Davina McCall to Instagram with a caption that got fans excited at the prospect that she might be thinking of having a fourth child.

It read: "One of my favourite afternoons hanging out with the #garniergals Especially chatting all things baby and bump with the beauty that is @angelascanlon ... what an adventure she has before her... serious bump envy! love you gals!".

We wonder if there's another little Willoughby on the horizon!

