Holly Willoughby's Latest Picture Has Sparked Weight Loss Speculation

The This Morning host wore a thigh skimming new dress in her latest Instagram upload.

We love Holly Willoughby's style and like to be in the know about where all her fabulous outfits she wears on This Morning come from.

Luckily for us, the TV host uploads her fashions daily onto Instagram so we can keep up to date with what she is wearing on the telly, but today's upload drove fans into a particular frenzy.

The blonde beauty's most recent upload was her outfit from the first episode of new Celebrity Juice and is from high street retailer Maje.

The dress is gorgeous, but it wasn't the garment that was catching the eye of Holly's followers but her svelte figure in the thigh skimming frock.

@celebjuiceofficial is back!!! Holly Willoughby X Maje #LinkInBioToShopThislook A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) onSep 6, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

Fans commenting on the picture gushed about how fab Holly looked leaving remarks like "those legs can reach the sky" and one even saying "you'd look good in a paper bag".

We can't help but agree there!

So what's the secret to Holly's slimline figure? Well back in June it was revealed that rather undertaking a strict gym routine to stay in trim condition, she has regular pilates sessions.