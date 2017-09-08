Holly Willoughby's Latest Picture Has Sparked Weight Loss Speculation

8 September 2017, 12:07

Holly Willoughby's Latest Picture Has Sparked Weig

The This Morning host wore a thigh skimming new dress in her latest Instagram upload.

We love Holly Willoughby's style and like to be in the know about where all her fabulous outfits she wears on This Morning come from.

Luckily for us, the TV host uploads her fashions daily onto Instagram so we can keep up to date with what she is wearing on the telly, but today's upload drove fans into a particular frenzy.

The blonde beauty's most recent upload was her outfit from the first episode of new Celebrity Juice and is from high street retailer Maje.

The dress is gorgeous, but it wasn't the garment that was catching the eye of Holly's followers but her svelte figure in the thigh skimming frock. 

 

@celebjuiceofficial is back!!! Holly Willoughby X Maje #LinkInBioToShopThislook

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) onSep 6, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

Fans commenting on the picture gushed about how fab Holly looked leaving remarks like "those legs can reach the sky" and one even saying "you'd look good in a paper bag".

We can't help but agree there!

So what's the secret to Holly's slimline figure? Well back in June it was revealed that rather undertaking a strict gym routine to stay in trim condition, she has regular pilates sessions.

Read More: Holly Willoughby's Gym Free Workout Secret Has Been Revealed

If you want to get your hands on Holly's latest look you can bag it online at the Maje website here for a cool £260.
 

Trending on Heart

Scarlett Moffat Im A Celeb Extra Camp

Scarlett Moffatt's Role On This Year's 'I'm A Celeb' Has Been Revealed
James Blunt Chief Tinder Office

James Blunt Mocks Dating Profiles In Hilarious Ad

Cilla Black

Cilla The Musical stars THIS Corrie actor

Cheryl and Nadine Feud Asset

Nadine Coyle Lifts The Lid On The REAL Reason Behind Her Feud With Cheryl

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Davood Ghamadi

Strictly Curse Speculation About EastEnders Davood Ghadami's Model Partner
Sam Smith on Heart Radio

Sam Smith Lifts Clothing To Show Emma Bunton ‘Brilliant’ Tattoo
Gemma Collins Brands The Night She Wore THAT Dress

Gemma Collins Brands The Night She Wore THAT Dress The 'Worst Evening Ever'
Zayn's reveals why he shaved his head

Zayn Malik Reveals The Truth Behind Why He Shaved His Head

Sinitta

Sinitta Warns Cheryl To ‘Back Off’ This Year’s X Factor