Hollyoaks And X Factor Star Rachel Adedeji Has Shared Some Exciting News

The singer and actress spread some seriously happy news with fans on Twitter!

X Factor star and Hollyoaks actress Rachel Adedeji is pregnant.

The actress, who plays Lisa Loveday in the soap shot to fame on 'The X Factor' in 2009 and has now revealed that she is due to give birth to her first child on December 27.

She and her husband Jason Finnegan are said to be super excited and said "we can't wait to be parents."

Delighted to say that my husband and I are expecting our first child! Baby Adedeji will be due 27th December Xx pic.twitter.com/whbkTOV4rM — Rachel Adedeji (@RachelASongs) August 29, 2017

The brunette beauty praised the wardrobe team at 'Hollyoaks' for disguising her pregnancy so well on set so as not to confuse any plot lines for her character Lisa.

She explained: "Lisa is a very vibrant character and doesn't wear many clothes! But the team has been brilliant in allowing new clothes to fit Lisa's personality. Instead of hot pants and a bra, it's hot pants and a loose top!"

The 26-year-old beauty has also apparently been relying on her Hollyoaks co-star Jennifer Metcalfe - who gave birth to her first child Daye in June - for advice on motherhood and they're even planning a holiday together with their little ones once Rachel's baby arrives in December.

Speaking to Closer magazine, she explained: "Jen has been amazing - I couldn't ask for a better friend. As soon as I found out I was pregnant, I was like, 'Jen, what do I do?!"

"She's an amazing mum and seeing her and Greg with Daye is just adorable. We've been talking about holidaying together once my baby arrives."

Congratulations Rachel and Jason!