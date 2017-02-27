These Hollywood Stars Clashed Outfits On The Oscars Red Carpet!

When it comes to Academy Award fashion this is the ultimate faux pas!

Last night the best dressed in Hollywood took to the red carpet to celebrate the 89th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in LA.

And Oscars glamour tends to be the glitziest of the bunch...apart from this awkward clash of dresses.

Manchester By The Sea actress Michelle Williams and actress Emma Roberts wore dresses so startlingly similar, you would be forgiven for having to look twice!

Although they aren't technically the same dress...they're pretty darn similar!

Emma's dress was from Armani and Michelle's dress was from Louis Vuitton - but who wore it better?

We want YOU to decide!