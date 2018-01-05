Honey G Looks Unrecognisable As She Ditches Her Usual Look On 100% Hotter!

5 January 2018, 08:13

Honey G Celebrity 100% Hotter

The X Factor star ditched her usual look for a recent TV appearance.

When you think of 2016 X Factor contestant Honey G, the first image that springs to mine is her trademark glasses and hat combo and her shiny gold jacket.

Her look certainly got the budding rapper noticed on the competition and we've grown used to it.

So you can imagine the surprise of viewers who tuned in to watch Channel 5's 100% Hotter and saw Honey G get a full glamorous makeover!

The 36-year-old was transformed from her usual hip hop get up into a more low key and glamorous look thanks to the help of the TV programmes stylists.

Read More: Honey G's Music Video Has Arrived And We Don't Know Whether To Laugh Or Cry

When the grand reveal came and she could see herself in the mirror she looked as shocked as the viewers watching at home were by the new look.

She wore a classy black jumpsuit, fitted blazer, had some beautiful bronzed make up on and her hair perfectly styled.

There was even a pair of gold high heels thrown into the ensemble which is a BIG departure from her normal preferred shoes, trainers!

Honey G Makeover

When she saw her new look she said "I've never seen this side of myself before in my life!".

We wonder if she'll keep her new look...

