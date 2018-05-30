Love Islanders will earning just '£2.80-an-HOUR' to appear on the show

Looking for romance on TV - and Instagram followers - isn't as glamorous or well-paid as you might imagine.

It's been reported that the latest batch of reality show hopefuls will earn a set wage of £200-a-WEEK for appearing on Love Island.

Considering the long hours the group will spend filming, it works out at about £2.80-an-hour, a fraction of the national minimum wage of £7.83.

A show insider told The Sun: "All the islanders are getting £200-a-week to be on the show. If you break it down to how many hours they're filming every day it's absolutely nothing!

The latest batch of singletons will soon be as familiar to you as your own mates (Image: ITV)

"But they know the end goal is mega-money and fame. If they win, it could be £50,000 they leave with or £25,000 if they split the pot. Then they'll make loads off the back of magazine deals and sponsorship.

"They're all prepared to take the hit now because this time next year they could be rolling in it!"

A large chunk of the 20-somethings who took part in last year's show have gone on to enjoy fame and fortune - with some releasing singles, getting their own reality shows and making thousands from clothing endorsements.

Some even left the luxury villa with a boyfriend or girlfriend... but not everyone who finds love on the show manages to keep it.

Last year's winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split months after the show ended, and recently Marcel Somerville was forced to admit arranging sneaky 'day sex' with a random holidaymaker while in Mexico with girlfriend Gabby Allen.

Past contestant Theo Campbell told Heart that he wasn't surprised that Marcel betrayed his fitness instructor partner - but was gobsmacked at how he went about it.

It was claimed that 80,000 people applied for this year's series, and anticipation is reaching fever pitch ahead of the June 4th launch show.

Yesterday Heart revealed the first batch of hopefuls entering the villa - including Danny Dyer's daughter Dani, 20.

Today the wannabe actress revealed that her dad had given her the green light to romp in front of the cameras - but she's promised to be on her best behaviour.