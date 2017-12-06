This Hit Broadway Show Just Landed In The UK And You Can See It For £10

By Alice Westoby

This show has won 11 Tony's during it's stint on Broadway and now we can see it too.

If a show does well on New York's coveted Broadway, we can generally hope and pray that it will come over to the West End one day.

Thankfully Hamilton has done just that - and if you haven't heard of it before, you should have!

The musical which is a hip-hop reimagining of the story of George Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of America (you might recognise him from a $5 bill), stole the hearts of musical theatre fans in the US.

The show won 11 Tony Awards (the theatre world's equivalent of the Oscars), broke Broadway box office records and now it's at London's Victoria Palace Theatre there's a chance to bag tickets for a mere £10.

That's the same price as the cinema!

The shows producers have excitingly revealed that there will be a Hamilton £10 ticket lottery offering fans a chance to nab two cut price tickets for the show once a week for dates later on in the week.

The #HamiltonLDN £10 lottery opens at 4pm GMT today for our first performance on Wednesday 6 December. For details about how to enter, visit: https://t.co/tuPnGzm28n — Hamilton West End (@HamiltonWestEnd) December 4, 2017

The first lottery took place on December 4th for dates beginning December 6th so keep your eyes peeled on the Hamilton Twitter page for the next opportunity.

It's also worth mentioning that it's currently sold out, so this is your only way of bagging a seat at the moment!